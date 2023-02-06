Sanremo 2023 press conference streaming and live TV: where to see LIVE

On February 6 for the opening and then every day during the week of the Sanremo 2023 Festival in the Ligurian town, to be precise at the Casino, the press conference of the conductor and artistic director Amadeus and Rai’s top management will be held. A fixed appointment, now historic, with the press in which to analyze the previous evening and give advances on the one scheduled for the same evening. Where to see the opening press conference of the Sanremo Festival 2023 live on TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV and live streams

The meeting with the press will be broadcast every morning after the evening of the Sanremo 2023 Festival from 11.30 on RaiPlay.it, the free platform that allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.

Conductors

We have seen where to see the press conference of the Sanremo Festival 2023 on TV and live streaming, but who will be the conductors of the singing festival? The most awaited television event of the year will once again be hosted by Amadeus. Alongside him four co-presenters. In the first evening and in the final on 11 February there will be Chiara Ferragni, in the second evening Francesca Fagnani, in the third Paola Egonu and in the fourth Chiara Francini. To recap:

Tuesday 7 February 2023: Chiara Ferragni

Wednesday 8 February 2023: Francesca Fagnani

Thursday 9 February 2023: Paola Egonu

Friday 10 February 2023: Chiara Francini

Saturday 11 February 2023: Chiara Ferragni

With Amadeus there will always be an exceptional co-host: Gianni Morandi.