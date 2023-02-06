Sanremo 2023, fireworks and parade on the green carpet. Grignani the nicest: he snaps on the grass and throws his flowers to the delirious public



Above, the video commentary by Dario Freccero, Secolo XIX correspondent

San Remo – Exhibition, look, make-up, wig. One step up or one step down. Heels or wedges, skirt or trousers (regardless of whether we are talking about men or women). What’s done, it’s done: there’s no more time for last-minute changes. The Sanremo Festival number 73 is ready to cut the ribbon. And in the long afternoon of Monday 6 February (for five straight hours), as per tradition, the 28 competing singers took turns on the Ariston stage, one after the other, for the last rehearsals before tomorrow’s debut and for keep race anxiety at bay. A tempting opportunity also to see from “inside” the new scenography, designed by Gaetano and Maria Chiara Castelli. Welcoming and enveloping, characterized by soft curves and shapes: a reassuring haven after the turbulent years of the pandemic.

To break the ice is Giorgia, overalls and light make-up, who receives well-deserved applause from the orchestra. Few interruptions and technical problems that can be counted on the fingers of one hand. Giusto i Modà – complete with a battery covered in glitter – they stop for about ten minutes before solving and Levante, who argues with one of the in-ears. She also asks to repeat Anna Oxa, total black and large hat which she immediately discards, the last to perform: she is looking for more “softness” in her voice. Everyone, without exception, faces the most difficult test: going down the dreaded stairs. The most awkward look like Mara Sattei (black leather pants and top and visible tattoos on her arms) on dizzying heels and Lazza, with her combat boots with wedge included. At the end of the performance, everyone, or almost everyone – especially the younger ones – thanks the orchestra masters and the audience of insiders present in the hall. Like Ariete (“hello everyone, hello orchestra, how are you?”, she begins), Madame oi Colla Zio (“Thank you orchestra, I love you. Says one of them”).

“It’s an honour, a great pleasure. Thank you all. It’s a dream”, Leo Gassmann launches with a sincere smile. Even if it’s a technical test, many bring out real emotions. The performances of Mr. Rain who bring a choir of eight children to the stage are particularly engaging. Even the Coma_cose – after Fuoc in the eyes two years ago – manage not to disappoint expectations. Even with their backs to each other they manage to transmit a magnetism and electricity that is not for everyone. Magnetic. Ultimo confirms the predictions that he is in contention for the podium and the victory: he appears in a very elegant blue suit. But also focused and inspired. He will have to deal with a Marco Mengoni in a state of grace. It will be difficult to beat the singer-songwriter who comes in a flamboyant blue and yellow shirt, “All we need is the crown”, he jokes when he has to wait a few seconds for one of the ellipses (the crown) of the scenography to descend.

Most aim for black, someone on white. Only he and the Colla Zio dare with colours. In defiance of superstition, Colapesce and Dimartino present one in pastel color, the other in purple. Rosa Chemical does not disappoint and wears a dress with braces and a skirt, very dark, Wednesday Addams style. gIANMARIA throws away the microphone stand, Paola and Chiara transform the Ariston into a dance floor with six dancers in tow. Everyone returns to the room satisfied.