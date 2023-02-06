Festival amarcord

Genoese, today he lives between Varazze and Carcare, Prudente in 79 years has written music with all the greatest, from Fossati to Mogol, from De André to Battisti and Morandi. “The manager of Berte’ called me at night who wanted a song, I ran at 4 in the morning to Fossati’s house who wrote all night. Pensiero Stupendo came out but the next morning, in Milan, Berte’ didn’t like it. So it became a success for Nicoletta Strambelli, a young woman who will become Patti Pravo”(edited by Dario Freccero)



