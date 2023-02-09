Mr. Rain flies and tails Mengoni in the streams. The reel of his performance is the most viewed with almost 9 million views on the Instagram of Sanremo. His ‘Superheroes’ is second among the Sanremo songs on iTunes and Spotify behind Mengoni’s ‘Two Lives’. And, as if that weren’t enough, he led the FantaSanremo ranking in the early evening.

“I am incredulous and moved by these results – the artist tells Adnkronos – I am really happy that my song has been liked by so many people who are showing me so much affection. That was my goal for my first time at the Festival: ‘Superheroes’ has already won for me, thank you very much to everyone”, says the artist who brings a song to the competition on the importance of asking for help when going through difficult moments, such as it happened to him, who fought a bad depression during the pandemic.