A dance as improbable as it is fun. It is the one between Gianni Morandi, 1.73 cm tall, and Paola Egonu, 1.93 tall, who on the Ariston stage gave life to a dance on the notes of ‘Reality’, the soundtrack of ‘Il Tempo delle Mele ‘. Morandi asks for a stool: “How old are you, and how tall are you?, he asks her. “I’m 24 and I’m 1.93 tall”, she replies. a good 173″, he replies. And he concludes: “I would like to sing to you ”I will return to your feet”.