“We don’t do doctors to hear thank youI would like this to be clear from my personal point of view”. So to Adnkronos Salute the immunologist Mauro Minelli, coordinator for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, comments on what was stated by theinfectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti who, a few hours after the first evening of the Sanremo Festival, asked Amadeus, speaking with Adnkronos Salute, to remembering on stage “who beat Covid, because without them there will be no Festival. I hope there is a space to do it, I’m not asking for myself, but for healthcare professionals. We remember their sacrifice.”

“The culture of liking does not belong to us – continues the immunologist Minelli -, I believe that it rather concerns politicians, who need popular consent. This is why, as a popular event, the Sanremo Festival is not the right occasion to certify or not the role and value of doctors, researchers and scientists. We’ll spend our evenings listening to new songs, without expecting applause for a profession that we have chosen to do off any stage. It will be the singers, more likely, who deserve them”.

THE WORDS OF BASSETTI – “Tonight the Sanremo Festival opens as we have always seen it, without masks and the tampon factory for artists and Green Pass, and this thanks to vaccines and doctors and nurses” Matteo Bassetti told Adnkronos Salute. “The former have downgraded Covid to little more than a flu as we see it now, the latter in these three years have always worked on the front line, in difficult conditions also from an economic point of view given that there have been no rewards. Without we will have had many more deaths and the efficiency of the vaccination campaign would also have been lower. The Sanremo Festival should give all these people the credit they have, it was partially recognized in the past by making someone take the stage. I hope Amadeus recognizes in somehow the work done by health professionals in recent years”.

“On that stage last year we were made fun of and we had a healthy laugh – warns the infectious disease specialist -. I’m not saying that I have to be thanked myself, God forbid, but all the doctors and nurses: I hope we is a space to do it. I have not been contacted – he specifies – but do everyone go on that stage and not the doctors and nurses who fought the ‘war’ against Covid? War that we won. Remember this with a thank you I think that’s the minimum.”