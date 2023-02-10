Marco Mengoni confirms himself at the top also in the ranking of the third evening of Sanremo 2023, obtained with the vote of the opinion poll jury and with televoting, which weighed 50% each. In second place Ultimo, third Mr. Rain, fourth Lazza, fifth Tananai.

Following, in ranking order: Madame, Rosa Chemical, Colapesce Dimartino, Elodie, Giorgia, Coma_Cose, Gianluca Grignani, Modà, Paola & Chiara, Lda, Ariete, Article 31, Mara Sattei, Leo Gassmann, Colla Zio, Levante, Cugini di Campagna, Gianmaria, Olly, Anna Oxa, Will, Shari and Sethu.