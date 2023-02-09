Marco Mengoni leads the provisional general classification of the press room of the Sanremo 2023 festival. Followed by Colapesce Dimartino, Madame, Tananai, Elodie, Coma Cose, Lazza, Giorgia, Rosa Chemical, Ultimo, Leo Gassmann, Mara Sattei, Colla Zio, Paola and Chiara, Cugini di Campagna, Levante, Mr Rain, Article 31, Gianluca Grignani, Ariete, Modà, Gianmaria, Olly, Lda, Will, Anna Oxa, Shari, Sethu.

Colapesce Dimartino instead lead the ranking of the press room of the 14 competitors who performed today, the second evening of the festival. Second place for Madame, third for Tananai. Followed by Lazza, Giorgia, Rosa Chemical, Paola and Chiara, Levante, Article 31, Modà, Lda, Will, Shari, Sethu.