Marco Mengoni also wins the FantaSanremo. The winner of the Sanremo Festival was awarded the victory of the fantasy game with 670 points, earned more with the first place in the standings in each evening of the event than for blatant gestures on stage in search of bonuses. Behind him, in the FantaSanremo standings, Sethu in second place with 500 points and Rosa Chemical in third with 460 points. Last in the ‘fantasy’ ranking Anna Oxa, with 64 points.