The Maneskin in Sanremo 2023. The Roman band will be at the festival on the evening of Thursday 9 February. Amadeus announced it by speaking with the Maneskin in the 20 o’clock edition of Tg1 today. “We can’t wait, it’s always an honor for us” to take the Ariston stage, say the Maneskin. “Sanremo has an edge when the Maneskin are there,” says Amadeus.