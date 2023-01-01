The Sanremo Festival is approaching and Amadeus has announced the first guest names for the evenings.

San Remo 2023 continues to take shape. When there is just over a month left for the new edition of Italian Song Festivalthe conductor and artistic director Amadeus took advantage of the stage de The coming year to announce the first guests of the Festival: Mahmood and Blanco.

The two phenomenal winners of the last edition will return to the Ariston stage in the early evening, Tuesday 7 February. The return of Mahmood and Blanco will be a way to celebrate the glories of the last edition, their victory, the overwhelming year that followed their triumph with Chills. Amadeus' announcement from the Perugia stage came after the performance of the "fake" Mahmood and Blanco. In fact, to entertain the public in the square and on TV (as always numerous), a the coming year Francesco Paolantoni and Gabriele Cirilli they re-proposed the imitation already done a Such and Which Show.

Mahmood and Blanco are the first “super guests” announced by Amadeus for the new edition of Sanremo. More information about the festival will arrive in the coming weeks. For the moment we know that Amadeus will lead and that in the 5 evenings he will be joined by the reassuring face of Gianni Morandi. Chiara Ferragni will be with them on the first and last evening, while on Wednesday evening there will be the “beast” Francesca Fagnani. The co-presenters of the Thursday and Friday evenings have yet to be announced. Naturally we know the names of all the singers from Paola and Chiara to Giorgia and Marco Mengoni who will be in the competition, as well as the 6 young finalists of Sanremo Giovani who will be in the competition.

The public is also waiting to know the names of guests plus last year's winners Mahmood and Blanco. Amadeus has announced that he wants international names or veterans of Italian music, "over 70" artists, as guests. At the moment, however, the only other name is that of Psalm which in the first and last evening will perform from the floating stage of the sponsor ship of the Festival. A "remote" guest.