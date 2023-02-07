It is the day of the beginning of the Festival and it starts very early here in Sanremo. The press conferences of three big names such as Giorgia, Ultimo and Grignani are scheduled for this morning, and Amadeus will naturally speak, but in the city and in front of the Ariston there is a swarm of events, appointments, gatherings of fans. For example, under the Globo hotel, right next to the Ariston, Fedez has called together his followers on social media for the live broadcast that his “Mucchio Selvaggio” will broadcast from the roof of the hotel for the usual podcast broadcast, which is very popular especially among young people . Young people who lingered in the first parties last night, videos of toasts and dances are already on the social networks of the protagonists from tonight.Video service by Dario Freccero



01:17