Sanremo 2023 has yet to begin but some (too many) media have already begun to attack the director Amadeus and Chiara Ferragni in a disorganized and colorful way: false accusations that seem to bring out a deep hatred towards the artistic director and his staff.

As if it were a (sad) tradition, this year too here are the usual criticisms of the Sanremo Festivalcriticisms that this time tend to to hit not only its artistic director, Amadeusbut also one of the most important names involved in the project: Clare Ferragnithe very popular businesswoman and wife of Fedez who will support the conductor during the first and last evening.

Davide Maggio denounces the whims of Chiara Ferragni: truth or fantasy?

This time to end up in the crosshairs of David Maygossip expert and entertainment world, would be i alleged whims of Chiara Ferragni: according to the popular character, insiders have already renamed the presenter as Clare Majestyto underline its decidedly over the top attitudes.

In his blog Davide Maggio writes:

First of all, Ferragni seems to have no intention of posing with the other co-hosts of the event for the usual photo shoots. For her, only solo shots. From the series: “Girls supporting girls but not co-hosts”. The beauty, however, comes with the relaxation room. Chiara would have asked for a room of her own near the press room, an ‘extra omnes fort’ to relax before confronting journalists. She is laughable stuff for those who know the timing of those meetings in the city of flowers and, more generally, the frenzy of a media mincer like Sanremo.

Does Ferragni want a relaxation room in Sanremo? All fake

From the beginning the words of David May they had seemed to our eyes you exaggerate: possible that Chiara Ferragni had imposed herself with “strange” requests that not even a super star like Madonna would have excused? And indeed we were right!

The our sources state with absolute certainty that the voices circulated on alleged whims of Chiara Ferragniand denounced by Davide Maggio, they are all false and baseless.

Chiara Ferragni has never requested a relaxation areathe truth is completely different and distorting it as well as specious is decidedly silly if you know well the behind the scenes of the Festival.

Lies and falsehoods just to hit Amadeus?

After reading many articles (some written by established, but perhaps overrated journalists) and after hearing yet another “nonsense” about false concessions made to Chiara Ferragniit seems obvious that lies and wickedness are used artfully for attack Amadeus and his staff.

One wonders if the success achieved in these last editions hasn’t annoyed someone.