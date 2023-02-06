The Sanremo festival 2023 is upon us, there is less and less time left for the most eagerly awaited event of the year. Who will win? This is the question that many have been asking themselves for weeks now: 28 competitors ready to do anything to take home the coveted awards and secure their pass for the Eurovision Song Contest. Bookmakers have pretty clear ideas: the quotes for betting they see three favorites to win.

THE predictions are open, but the winner of Sanremo 2023 is not the only category you can bet on. Betting experts have developed a wide range of types of bets, including some options that are to say the least particular and unrelated to the singing contest.

With televoting which will once again be essential for proclaiming the winner (regulations and calculator in hand, analyzing the voting system evening by evening it turns out that the preferences of the home audience will have a weight of as much as 46.2 percent on the final classification, almost half), it is clear that this year too the match will not only be played on the Ariston stage but also on the virtual one of the online communities.

Meanwhile, there is an interesting fact that emerges from the analysis of the social pages of the 28 big names in the race: the sum of their followers exceeds those of Chiara Ferragni alone by just 5.6 million, the undisputed queen of social networks at this edition (she will be alongside Amadeus and Gianni Morandi tomorrow and Saturday). If the followers of all the big names put together reach the figure of 41,074,430 followers, those of Chiara Ferragni are equal to 35,418,958 (86 percent of the total).

If Sanremo will be the most social ever this year, it will not only be necessary to follow the Instagram account of the couple of Amadeus and his first lady Giovanna Civitillo, 579,000 followers, but also the official TikTok account of the Festival, which has just been inaugurated Article 31 are preparing to win it hands down: J-Ax and Dj Jad are the unsuspected champions of the virtual communities, despite the predictions of bettors who consider the victory of the historic duo, listed at 50, fifteen times more unlikely than that of Marco Mengoni, of Giorgia or of Ultimo. Mainly thanks to J-Ax’s vast following on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok, Article 31 leads the ranking of the big names with the most followers with 7,667,000 million.

But there’s more. In addition to excelling in the general classification, Article 31 also triumphed, again thanks to the driving force of Ax, on TikTok, the social network of Generation Z: with 666,000 followers they beat very young people such as Ariete (644,800 followers), Ultimo (521,300 followers), Madame ( 503,500 followers). Be careful, though. Followers does not automatically mean votes: the digital strategy and marketing company DeRev, which monitors the effectiveness of social communication not only based on followers but also on interactions, puts Ultimo in the lead with an average engagement of active users, to understand the ‘1.22 percent, followed by Mengoni with an engagement of 0.60 percent. In short, the game is wide open.