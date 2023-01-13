Home » TV » San Remo » Sanremo 2023: Giorgia in trouble? Published the lyrics of his song

Today, Disco Laziale spoiled the lyrics of the song that Giorgia will present at the Sanremo Festival! Among the general bewilderment, many have wondered if the singer risks disqualification? And especially if there will be measures for this spoiler.

Less and less until the beginning of the new edition of Festival of San Remo. While the excitement among the fans of the Festival is increasing, today a incredible spoiler…

Lazio disco published the text of the song Of Georgia on the Web! The well-known Roman music shop and retailer has published the entire text of the song that Giorgia will present at the Festival entitled “Bad words“.

After this spoiler many have wondered what kind of measures the leaders of Sanremo will decide…The singer risk there disqualification?

Sanremo: Does Giorgia risk disqualification?

Apparently the singer shouldn’t be at risk of disqualification, given that she didn’t publish the lyrics of the song that will present to San Remo.

Going back to the cases Fedez And Morandi, last year also in this case there should not be no disqualification or provision against the singer, given that the error in fact not was committed by Georgia but from third!

Last year, either Gianni Morandi that Fedez they had accidentally posted on theirs social a piece of the songs which they then presented to San Remo. Morandi has in fact published a part of his “Open all doors” while instead, Fedez had accidentally published a piece of “Call me by name”, the song that he brought to the Ariston stage together with Francesca Michielin.

Probably in this case it is spoilers was born because today, the release of the new album was announced Georgia by title “Blue” where inside there should also be “Words Misspoken” song that the singer will bring to the stage of the‘Ariston this year!

And what do you think of this story?