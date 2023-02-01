“I feel readymore mature. I feel in a good moment, I am convinced of the songs, the cover, the album. It would have been wrong to go there sooner. Of course, I’m also agitated, but that’s normal.” Gianmaria he talks freely with Adnkronos a few days after his debut in the competition among the big names of San Remo with the song ‘Mostro’ produced by Antonio Filippelli and Gianmarco Manilardi. An intimate piece where the 21-year-old bares himself by facing a fragility of him, the fear of loneliness.

“The song was written at a specific point in the past year when I I was afraid -explains Gianmaria- and the song is the photograph of the moment in which I had this fear. Fear of having lost important family things, especially with my sister, for having dedicated myself only to music. For a moment I thought that what was lost was not recoverable, relationships, important affections of my life, my fixed points, and I thought I had entered a tunnel where for a moment I didn’t see the light”.

‘Mostro’ “can’t be defined as either a ballad or an uptempo. The song starts and it would seem like a ballad, but then all my anger starts in the chorus, so it’s a hybrid song that has more moments”, Gianmaria describes it. The song – and the entire album, which takes the same name as the Sanremo piece – has relationships and feelings as a common thread, love above all. A feeling that the artist describes as follows: “Love for me is the engine of everything. I feel sent by love to do whatever I like to do. It’s what I write about, what I want to hear about, what I live for.”

‘Mostro’, which comes out on Friday 3 February for Epic Records / Sony Music, is a title that encompasses a philosophy of life, already emerged in the previous album, ‘Fallirò’. “I thought of exorcising a little-used term, exorcising something that is textually ugly but can actually open up many paths -explains Gianmaria- A failureor a mood like ‘Monster’, it can be the start of something elsewhich can change your life. I like terms that can encompass many things”.

Among the ups and downs of this 73rd edition of the Festival is the controversial presence of the Ukrainian president Zelensky, who Gianmaria comments as follows: “I am for peace. We haven’t felt the real gravity of the war in Italy, and I’m sorry for that. The presence of Zelensky in San Remo can turn on a light“, he notes.

Finally, a thought also after Sanremo: “How do I see myself after the festival? I see myself as grown, I hope on a personal and artistic level, and I see myself on tour”. In Gianmaria there is no longer the fear of losing something along the way because of the music: “I found a compromise. Having jumped into music so early, I didn’t lose so much. In the end, I had nothing else”.