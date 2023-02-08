Sanremo 2023, Francesca Fagnani interviews Amadeus and Gianni Morandi

Co-host of the second evening of the Sanremo Festival 2023, Francesca Fagnani proposed an interview in full “Belve” style with Amadeus and Gianni Morandi during the musical event.

Here are the questions that the journalist and presenter asked her interlocutors, namely the artistic director and host of the Ariston Amadeus and the co-host Gianni Morandi.

Question to Gianni Morandi: She never eats before concerts. Once he makes an exception to the rule. Do you remember what happened?

Answer: I felt bad, an embarrassing thing. Incredible stomach pain, I was all dressed in white. I kept the show going, I had to borrow my pants from the drummer who was left in his underwear.

Why do women like it so much?

I don’t know, does she like me? “Very very much”.

Question to Amadeus: “Tells me remote past to access and who wrote the poem San Martino?”.

Answer: I signed in.

