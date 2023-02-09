In his song, Fedez greeted and ironically quoted the Codacons: the response of the president Carlo Rienzi was not long in coming

During the second evening of the Sanremo Festival, broadcast yesterday, Fedez sang his song. Ironic references to the Codacons were not lacking in the text. The consumer association, today, has expressed its opinion on the matter and responded to the singer husband of Chiara Ferragni.

Fedez’s relationship with Codacons is not never been idyllic, this is now known. It all started after the concert on May 1st 2021, when the singer read a very critical letter and the consumer association sued him in response.

The sparks then rekindled on other occasions and the digs of Fedez against the association reappear from time to time. Like last night, exactly.

OMG FEDEZ VS CODACONS WITH THE TEXT NOT PROGRAMMED WITH THE STAFF OF #SANREMO2023 pic.twitter.com/bKLol0LuVq — trashbiccis (@trashbiccis) February 8, 2023

In connection with the Costa Smeralda, the cruise ship docked off the coast of Sanremo, the rapper sang one of his freestyle pieces, in whose text the minister for the Roccella family and the deputy minister Bignami were not spared. Of the latter he showed a photo of him in a Hitler costume and tore it up.

Obviously, a reference could not be missing to the consumer association. “Hello Codacons, look how I enjoy it“, intoned the singer.

Codacons’ response to Fedez

There answer from Codacons itself was not long in coming and already arrived this morning.

The association has thanked the singer “for having brought a consumer association to the center of the Festival, thus giving space to those who fight every day for the defense of users’ rights“.

There is no shortage of ironygiven that the president Carlo Rienzi underlined the poor musical quality of Fedez’s song.

The memory of Vialli

Credit: San Remo Rai

Not just vitriolic words in the freestyle of Ferragni’s husband. At the end of the verse she spoke about her about his illness and recalled Gianluca Vialli. The former footballer, who passed away on January 6 due to his own illness, had contacted him by staying close to him and instilling courage in him during the most difficult period.