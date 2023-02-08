San Remo – Francesca Fagnani criticize Nicholas scratch in his monologue on juvenile prison referring to him as “an authoritative magistrate, to whom we must be grateful, for the very important investigations he coordinates” who “this summer on a public occasion said he was against a slap in the barracks because the prisoner it must not even be touched with a finger for many reasons, above all because it must not be considered a victim”.

For the journalist, however, this is not the reason why it should not be touched. “Those who leave prison must leave better than they entered, out of respect for thearticle 27 of the Constitution. Once out, a drug dealer or a thief must change professions”.