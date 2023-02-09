Sanremo 2023, searches for escorts drop throughout Italy during the Festival

THE clients of escorts they prefer… the San Remo Festival: once again this year they preferred the musical festival to the company of sex professionals during the times of the Festival. This was revealed by Escort Advisor, the first review site in the sector in Europe.

In the early evening of Sanremo, February 7ththere was a drop in traffic on Escort Advisors between 8pm and 2am. Compared to the average of the previous Tuesdays (those of January and February 1st) at 8pm the traffic had a drop of 5%, while between 9pm and 10pm there was a drop of 7%. The most evident negative peak is found from 11pm, with a -12% compared to all the other previous Tuesdays.

According to the site, this is a sign that the final part of the first episode of the Festival and especially the After Festival are of interest to the clients of the escorts. No doubt there was “The White Effect”. Immediately after the reaction, searches on Google were unleashed with two peaks: the first at 00.20 and the second at 00.36. The comparison of traffic data takes place precisely on Tuesdays and not on other days, due to the search preferences of the clients of the escorts who appear to be routine. For example, Monday at 2 pm is the peak moment for searches on Escort Advisor and on average there is a +10% compared to all the others.

Sanremo 2023, the search for escorts is growing only in the Imperia area

The online searches for escorts drop throughout Italy, but in the days of San Remo the trend is in contrast in the Imperia area. “I have been traveling to Sanremo during the Festival period for years, I arrive on site a couple of weeks before, I now have my contacts and although I often travel with Escort Advisor I manage to get found and warn “my friends” of the place. In fact , I have many important clients who revolve around the kermesse, who contacted me by seeing my profile on the site, out of need for discretion and professionalism”, says Francesca Italiana, who has been advertising herself on Escort Advisor for about two years.

