Sanremo 2023: Egonu, ‘I love Italy and the blue shirt’

“I love Italy, I wear that blue shirt with pride which for me is the most beautiful in the world and I have a deep sense of responsibility towards this country in which I place all my hopes for tomorrow”. Paola Egonu brings her story to the Ariston stage, of fears, insecurities, good and bad moments, victories and defeats, of feeling different. “Tonight I’m not here to give life lessons, because at my age there are more things I can learn than I can teach,” she adds.

“You know, as a child I was obsessed with ‘why’. Why am I tall? Why does my grandfather live in Nigeria? Why do they ask me if I’m Italian? Then I got older and the whys continued. Why do I feel different? Why do I experience this thing as a fault? Why did I punish myself every time by giving a wrong version of myself? Over time I understood that this diversity of mine is my uniqueness. And that in the question ‘Why am I???’ there is also already the answer: ‘Because I am me !!!’ “, she states.

Sanremo 2023: Egonu, we are all the same beyond appearances

“We are all the same beyond appearances.” It is one of the passages of Paola Egonu’s monologue on racism.

Sanremo 2023, Egonu quotes Vasco Rossi, you can also win by finishing second to last at the Festival, “each with his own journey, each different”

And at the end he connects his story to Sanremo and the history of music, quoting his favorite song ‘Vita Spericolata’ by Vasco Rossi and taking the artistic adventure of the rocker from Zocca as an example. “I’m the one who often missed important appointments. In my history as a player, in fact, I’ve lost more finals than I’ve won. Yet this doesn’t make me a loser. Just as someone who gets the grade at school isn’t a loser. lowest and those who fail to realize their dream at the first attempt are not losers”.

Paola Egonu (photo Lapresse)



“And then, since we are in Sanremo, even those who arrive in the last positions in the standings are not losers… Do you remember that? It was 1983 when Vasco Rossi arrived penultimate on this stage. Another non-loser, who taught us that from the hardest defeats the greatest successes can be born. Each with its own journey. Each one different “, he concludes, quoting the famous verse of ‘Vita Spericolata’.

Sanremo 2023: Morandi on a stool dances with Egonu, ‘I’ll come back to your feet’

A dance as improbable as it is fun. It is the one between Gianni Morandi, 1.73 cm tall, and Paola Egonu, 1.93 tall, who on the Ariston stage gave life to a dance on the notes of ‘Reality’, the soundtrack of ‘Il Tempo delle Mele ‘. Morandi asks for a stool: “How old are you, and how tall are you?, he asks her. “I’m 24 and I’m 1.93 tall”, she replies. a good 173″, he replies. And he concludes: “I would like to sing to you ”I will come back to your feet”

Sanremo 2023: Paola Egonu arrives, “I started thanks to Mila and Shiro”

The volleyball champion Paola Egonu enters the Ariston stage. She would tower over the conductors even without heels, which she shows she knows how to wear with ease even if she’s not used to it. “I’m here in the temple of music, I want to have fun with you”, she says, and then explains that what led her to choose her sport were the cartoons of Mila and Shiro and her father who had told him: ” Give it a go”. “Television sometimes changes lives,” comments Morandi. Egonu presents “Vivo” by Levante. “A song that represents me a lot”, comments the athlete.

Sanremo 2023: Egonu’s thought for the earthquake victims

Paola Egonu gives Amadeus a ball from the national team with the dedication: “Always be grateful”. And he explains why one should be grateful: “Even in difficult moments, it is important to be grateful for what one is. My thoughts go to Turkey and Syria because I have teammates who have relatives and friends there. It is important to be grateful because you don’t know if tomorrow you wake up and you have nothing left”. Egonu plays in the Turkish league.(

