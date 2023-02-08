The association will receive the entire cachet of the influencer

The morning after the first evening of the Italian Song Festival, the participation of the Blonde Salad, who amazed with the messages sent with her clothes, causes discussion. On stage, however, Chiara Ferragni activists of DiRe. in San Remo they brought the testimony of an association that works every day against gender-based violence. “We need a revolution“, which also starts from the Ariston stage.

During the first evening of the Sanremo Festival 2023, Chiara Ferragni wore manifesto dresses. And she also welcomed the activists of the DiRe association on stage. In fact, alongside her were the president Antonella Veltri and other women of the foundation.

Thanks to you Ama and Rai for allowing me to share this stairway with strong women who help other women to be strong.

The influencer presents them one by one:

They are Antonella, Anna, Cristina and Ambra. I’m supporting them, but mine is only a little help compared to what they do every day.

Then the co-host of Amadeus passes the word to Antonella Veltri, who adds:

A real revolution is needed. Phrases like ‘Why didn’t you leave him sooner?’ they reinforce guilt, shame and keep women in the shadows.

Chiara Ferragni and the DiRe activists. in Sanremo: the influencer donates the cachet to the association

A month before the start of the singing festival, Chiara Ferragni had announced her intention to donate her cachet to the association. A network involving 82 organizations in Italy, 100 anti-violence centers and more than 50 refuges (21,000 women helped).