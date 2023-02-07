He could no longer hear the return of the voice in the headphones and stopped singing. Controversy over Blanco’s performance on the first evening of the Sanremo Festival. The singer who won last year paired with Mahmood, is back on stage at the Ariston to present his new single, L’Isola delle rose. However, a performance marked by an audio problem, with Blanco repeatedly signaling that he could not hear his voice.

The musicians continued to play and at that point the artist, visibly altered, stopped singing and thought best to blame the vases of roses on stage. At the end of the failed performance, the Ariston audience booed Blanco for her reaction. Amadeus tried to restore calm and invited the singer to sing again during the evening.