If yesterday you followed the first evening of San Remo 2023you may have seen Blanco That destroy the stage of the festival, enraged that he couldn’t hear his voice on the in-ear monitors. Well, the echo of this episode has reached Playstationwho wanted to joke about it with a meme.

The reference to “Michelangelo”, for those who have not caught it, is to the young producer of Blanco, Michele “Michelangelo” Zocca, author of the song Chillswhich allowed the singer paired with Mahmood to triumph during the last edition of the festival.

In the video that you find below is precisely the performance of Blanco, who sang the piece “L’isola delle rose” as a guest of this edition of the competition, although no one could have foreseen such an epilogue, rather criticized even by the public in the hall.

The idea of ​​PlayStation Italia, which wanted to somehow interface with the musical world of Sanremo, appears relatively new but understandable, given the chatter that inevitably accompanies each new edition of Sanremo. Too bad it didn’t happen at the time of the controversy between Morgan and Bugo…