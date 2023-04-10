Sanremo 2023. Between stage and reality: the documentary with Gianni Morandi on Rai 1. Previews and guests, Festival

This evening, Monday 10 April 2023, at 21.45, the docufilm Sanremo 2023: between stage and reality will be broadcast in prime time on Rai 1, which retraces this year’s Festival with background and unpublished images hosted by Amadeus and won by Marco Mengoni. We will see for the first time the most secret and unprecedented emotions of the Sanremo Festival, those that unleash behind the scenes of the show and which remain unknown to the public. An exceptional narrator will be Gianni Morandi, co-host of the Festival on all five evenings. Let’s see together the previews and guests of Sanremo 2023. Between stage and reality.

The guide in this backstage will be a “very special” correspondent, who has experienced those same emotions many times on his skin and knows how to grasp every nuance: Gianni Morandi. Through his eyes, the rehearsals of the show will be seen up close, experiencing the emotions of the singers in the competition, revealing their fragility and fears before going on to the most important stage in Italy. Furthermore, the Rai cameras will go to browse the wings of the Ariston Theater to tell the great work of those who build the show and will enter the homes and emotions of the Italians who watch the Festival from their sofa and, in particular, telling the story enthusiastic view of the youngest viewers.

Where to see Sanremo 2023. Live TV and live streaming between stage and reality? The documentary, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Monday 10 April 2022 – at 9.45 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.