Yesterday evening the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival with the performance of the first 14 artists in the competition. There was no shortage of very touching moments such as the monologue of Clare Ferragni and the more controversial ones such as the gesture of Blanco which destroyed the scenography prepared with roses on the occasion of her performance. The audience present in the hall did not like it and booed the singer who complained of problems with the audio.

But it was also an evening of music with artists such as Marco Mengoni, Ultimo, Gianluca Grignani on stage for the singing festival and for the first time in their 50-year career Countryside cousins.

Source: Ray

But what caught the eye of viewers at home (yesterday there were almost 11 million, ed) was the huge scenography prepared for this edition. The work was designed by Gaetano and Maria Chiara Castelli and represents a large dome that dominates the whole stage.

“It’s a sky above the music” – this is how Gaetano and Maria Chiara Castelli described it, created on the express wish of the Rai top management. It is a luminous elliptical dome on the ceiling of the Theater, twenty-one meters wide and up to eleven meters high. The mirrored structure fits onto the Sanremo stage in a magical way, making the space, really narrow, seem even deeper and wider.

A scenographic built architecture that challenges every perception of space thanks to the skilful use of perspective and technique and which is inspired by the great domes that have made the history of Italian architecture such as that of the Pantheon in Rome, the city of origin of Castelli .

Luminous, it is suspended on 24 motors with a moving top, integrated lights that can descend onto the stage to create a special sky behind the conductors.