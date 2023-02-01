The conductor gave an interview to the weekly ‘Chi’ in which he revealed what the digital entrepreneur will do during the Festival evenings

The beginning of the new edition of the San Remo Festival it’s getting closer and closer and these days we talk about nothing else. Following an interview given to the newspaper ‘Chi Magazine’, amaudes he revealed what Chiara Ferragni will do on the evenings in which she will join him on the Ariston stage. Let’s find out together what the artistic director has revealed.

Clare Ferragni will undoubtedly be one of the protagonists of the new edition of San Remo Festival together with Francesca Fagnani, Paola Enogu and Chiara Francini. A few days ago Amadeus gave an interview to the newspaper ‘Chi’ where he revealed what they will do co-hosts in the evenings of the most awaited event of the year.

At the beginning of the interview, the artistic director of the San Remo Festival revealed her thoughts on the digital entrepreneur. These were his words about it:

Is cute […] I didn’t know her personally even though I invited her every year because I consider her very strong.

Amadeus’ interview with the well-known newspaper then continued with some revelations that the conductor made regarding the answer of Clare Ferragni when he got his call. Here is what Amadeus said:

Let’s meet, I’ve seen the Festival and noticed the change, I like watching it and I’m excited about your proposal.

Amadeus reveals what Chiara Ferragni will do in the evenings of San Remo Festival

Over the last few hours, many background stories have been emerging regarding the role by Chiara Ferragni and the other co-presenters who will support Amadeus during the evenings of the singing event. According to the words of the artistic director, for Chiara Ferragni, Francesca Fagnani, Paola Enogu and Chiara Francini there will be monologues on specific topics.

The purpose is to and make the public participate in some principles that are still little talked about on the small screen today. We just have to wait for next week to officially start the week most awaited of the year.