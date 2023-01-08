Less than a month is left for the next edition of the Sanremo Festival, once again conducted by Amadeus. During the last Tg1, the artistic director revealed the super guests of the second episode: all big names in Italian music who will be on the Ariston stage together for the first time.

The official announcements continue Amadeus on the next edition of San Remo Festival. The start date is set for February 7, when the artistic director will be accompanied on stage of the Ariston from the highly anticipated debut of Clare Ferragnicalled as co-host in the initial and final evening.

After unveiling the singers in competition, Amadeus revealed the names of the super guests who will be on stage during the second episode of San Remo Festival. Despite rumors about international names such as Lady Gaga, Amadeus he revealed that the guests will all be great Italian singers: “The problem is that there are two or maybe three, therefore I messed up“, He admitted.

Amadeus: three super guests in Sanremo

“Each of them he is a great hostbut having all three of them in Sanremo is a great event”, this is the sentence with which the three guests who will take part in the second episode of the San Remo Festival. We are talking about Gianni Morandi, already announced as Amadeus’ shoulder during all five days of the event dedicated to Italian song, Albano And Massimo Ranieri.

The video broadcast by TG1 in which the three were announced is also amusing singers: each of them, in the presentation video, claimed to be the only guest on the evening of Wednesday 8 February. Albano, Massimo Ranieri and Gianni Morandi, all three together, will enliven the third evening of San Remo Festivalwaiting to know the other names of the guests of the event.

To discover, in addition to the guests, there are also the names of co-hosts who will accompany Amadeus: Clare Ferragni And Francesca Fagnani have already been announced, but there are two more evenings to go.