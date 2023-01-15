Sanremo 2023, Amadeus: Chiara Francini and Paola Egonu co-hosts

The actress Chiara Francini and the volleyball player Paola Egonu will be the co-presenters of the Sanremo Festival 2023 on the evenings of Thursday 9 and Friday 10 February: the artistic director Amadeus announced it at Tg1.

In a brief intervention during the news, broadcast in the late morning of Sunday 15 January, the host and artistic director of the event then revealed who will accompany him on the Ariston stage over the course of the five evenings.

Indeed, flanked by Gianni Morandi, Amadeus will be accompanied by Chiara Ferragni on the opening and final evening of the Sanremo Festival 2023, scheduled for Tuesday 7 and Saturday 11 February, by the journalist Francesca Fagnani in the second evening, broadcast on Wednesday 8, and, as unveiled by Paola Egonu on Thursday 9 February and by Chiara Francini on Friday 10 February.

With the announcement of Chiara Francini and Paola Egonu, therefore, the cast of the musical kermesse is thus completed as regards the conductors.

During Tg1 two clips starring the two co-hosts were broadcast, who then unveiled their presence at the next edition of the Sanremo Festival.

Furthermore, Amaedus also announced the presence on the Ariston stage of the Black Eyed Peas band, who will be guests of the evening broadcast on Wednesday 8 February 2023.