Amadeus presented them as the “super guests in the competition” and the definition certainly fits a certain number of the names revealed for the cast of Sanremo 2023. In the choices of the artistic director and conductor, who naturally aims to continue the winning streak both in terms of television ratings and in the success of sales and radio airplay for the songs in the competition, there are proposals for audiences of all ages, suitable for intercepting the multigenerational audience of the festival, and huge festival reappearances, both among young and old. And there is also more than one artist who has been a non-competing guest at the Ariston in recent years.

The return of Anna Oxaat his fourteenth participation in the Festival (the last in 2006 with the song ‘Processo a myself’), as well as the debut at the Festival after a more than fifty-year career of the Countryside cousins they will satisfy the more elderly public, which on Rai1 constitutes an important hard core.

And if even the returns of Georgia – who, after winning the festival in 1995 and being super-guest in 2008 and 2017, returns to the competition for the fifth time, after more than 20 years -, of Gianluca Grignani (fourth time in the race, the last one more than 20 years ago), the rediscovery of Article 31 for the first time at the festival and by Paula & Clare – who instead have already been to the Ariston four times – seem to wink at an audience that is not very young but with different tastes, including pop songwriting, hip hop and dance pop (at least on paper, because nothing is known about the songs yet, not even the titles ), nobody thinks that Amadeus has stopped aiming to intercept millennials and generation Z, building the future audience of the festival.

The return to the race of Lastwho in Sanremo has so far had to ‘settle’ for the victory among the Youngsters in 2018 and a second place among the Bigs in 2019 but who in the meantime fills the stadiums at 26, that of Marco Mengoniformer winner and super-guest of the festival, dei Fashionfrom Elodiesfrom Levantfrom Colapesce DiMartino (who owe their consecration to the festival with ‘Musica Leggerissima’), dei Like Things and of Madame they seem to be able to ensure an alternation of sounds and pop and indie proposals on the Ariston stage. The return of Tananailooking for a comeback after last year’s last place with ‘Sesso Occasionale’, which however proved to be a great commercial and radio success, and the debut of Mara Sattei (these two, among other things, are returning from the summer triumph of ‘La Dolce Vita’, in trio with Fedez). For the share dedicated to the new rap scene, the one that is the most popular in the consumption of the very young, then there are Lazza, Lda (Luca D’Alessio, Gigi’s son in the art), Rosa Chemical – born Manuel Franco Rocati, 24 years old – e Mr Rain. A more melodic proposal could come from Leo Gassmanson of the actor Alessandro, while the presence of the 20-year-old is expected at bedroom pop (or bedroom songwriting) Ariesleading figure of the new indie pop.

Not to mention that the Generation Z share is destined to increase with the addition to the 22 singers in the competition of the first 6 classified of Sanremo Giovani (Amadeus wanted a change to the regulation to double them compared to last year and to what was also foreseen for 2023). Six artists who will be chosen in the final of Sanremo Giovani on 16 December, in prime time on Rai1, when Amadeus will also announce the song titles of all 28 artists who will compete to win the festival from 7 to 11 February.

The great absentee, at the moment – and without having listened to the songs, which could contradict the analysis – seems to be rock. That someone hoped he could meet a new wave in the wake of Maneskin’s global success. And who knows, it won’t be the international guests (yet unannounced) who will fill this apparent gap.

(from Antonella Nesi)