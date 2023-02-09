Sanremo 2023, Alessandro Siani’s monologue at the Festival: full text

The Neapolitan actor and comedian Alessandro Siani was a guest on the third evening of the Sanremo 2023 Festival, broadcast on Rai 1 on the evening of Thursday 9 February, during which he proposed a monologue. Here is the text brought by Alessandro Siani on the Ariston stage.

We use the phone too much, even when we go to restaurants, the first thing we do is take pictures of the dish. It happened to me too, I had a sea bass at the table and I took 10 pictures, when I left the sea bass asked me if I could take another picture of it because it had come with its eye closed.

It’s amazing what happens with the phone, we even see the movies. Movies are nice to see at the cinema, many say it’s better to see them at home, but even at home it’s difficult to see them. TV series drive me crazy but I can’t watch four seasons to figure out who the killer is, after 200 episodes I figured out who the killer is but I can’t remember who the dead man is anymore. It is madness.

My father would never let me watch television and lock myself in a room with a computer. My father told me only one thing: turn off the light. When I asked my mother where he had met my stingy father he answered me at a candlelight dinner.

We are now transforming, the use of tablets and computers is changing our body. What is the truth? I got excited reading an article in which a boy said “I have many likes, but few friends. Then at a certain point I turned off the phone and life came on”.

Do you remember that day when WhatsApp crashed? A young man called a policeman asking for help. The policeman asked him where are you? In reality.

Streaming and TV

We saw Alessandro Siani’s monologue at the Sanremo Festival 2023, but where to see the singing festival live on TV and live streaming? The five evenings of the singing kermesse will be broadcast from 7 to 11 February 2023 in prime time TV (around 8.50 pm) on Rai 1 (digital terrestrial channel 1, 101 of Sky). It will also be possible to follow the event in live streaming via the free platform (subject to registration) RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones. Always on RaiPlay you can recover both the episode and the clips thanks to the on demand function. The Sanremo 2023 Festival will obviously also be broadcast live via radio on Rai Radio 2.

