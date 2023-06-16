The Commission for services and products of the Authority “approved by a majority, with Commissioner Giomi voting against, a fine of over 170 thousand euros to Rai for the violation of the provisions relating to the correct signaling of advertising messages during the ’73rd festival of the Italian song of Sanremo’” This is what we read in a note from Agcom.

“The violations ascertained – continues the note – concern five episodes of failure to indicate the insertion of advertising messages and the case of hidden advertising of the social network Instagram and the profile of the conductor Amadeus. With reference to the performance of the singer Blanco, the Council of The Authority, by majority vote, with the abstention of the president and the contrary vote of Commissioner Giomi, called Rai for the lack of respect for human dignity and the incitement to violence and for not having complied with the obligations established by the current service, promotion and dissemination of contents that enhance the principles of protection of the legality and dignity of the person, as set out in the current service contract”, concludes Agcom.