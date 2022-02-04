Maria Chiara Giannetta, 29, is the presenter who supports Amadeus today, Friday 4 February 2022, in the fourth evening of the Sanremo Festival. She is a young Apulian actress, she is divided between theater and television productions also interpreting the role of Anna Olivieri in the series ‘Don Matteo’. A few weeks ago, she was assured of her success in the lead role in Blanca, the Rai1 fiction in which she played a brilliant blind detective. Graduated in Literature and Philosophy, Maria Chiara Giannetta had her first musical experience participating in the video for the single ‘I look crazy’ by Max Pezzali directed by Cosimo Alemà.

