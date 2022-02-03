Sanremo – Roberto Saviano arrives on the Ariston stage at 11.30 pm announced by Amadeus: “There is an anniversary that we must remember on this stage as well: it is the thirtieth anniversary of the massacres of Capaci and via D’Amelio in which judge Giovanni Falcone, together with his wife Francesca Morvillo and three escort agents, and judge Paolo Borsellino with five escort men lost their lives at the hands of the mafia “.

The audience welcomes these words with a long ovation: for several minutes all standing to applaud, while Amadeus announces Roberto Saviano for a long speech on the subject

«It’s been 30 years – begins the writer – and we are here to remember Falcone and Borsellino but remembering is not a passive act. For the ancients the heart was the seat of memory, remembering them we are not simply feeling nostalgia but bring them back to life by feeling them deep inside us. Many people who sit here in the theater tonight were not there when they were killed but the story of Falcone and Borsellino is part of the collective memory: for all of us they are symbols of courage and courage is always a choice and not choosing does not mean being neutral but being accomplices. Their story is that of those who choose while knowing they are taking risks ».

Saviano recalled that the two judges, accused of seeking notoriety, “they were victims of delegitimization to create distrust in who was on their side. Today we talk about them as heroes, when they were alive they weren’t so they were accused of making the fight against the mafia spectacular. There were no social networks but there were already haters. The mafia, however, did not manage to soil the example of their courageous choices, many people understood that it was possible to make courageous choices and have a different life ».

The images of judges Falcone and Borsellino projected on the Ariston stage

Saviano then recalled Rita Atria, 17 years old, who had denounced what he knew about that mafia that had killed his father and brother and had become the youngest witness to justice in Italy. she thanks to Borsellino who had been her guide and showed her the possibility of having a different life. Seven days after the massacre in via D’Amelio she took her own life.

“Silence favors the mafia and leaves those who fight it alone – the writer recalled – Every time that civil society and politics do not deal with the mafia, they create a silence that ends up favoring the mafias and hindering those who oppose them ».

Saviano then recalled the Mexican proverb “they thought they were burying you but what they did was bury a seed”. “Falcone and Borsellino were seeds that sprouted, the seed that has put courage in our hearts and that can truly become roots. F.orse an honest world will never exist, but no one prevents us from dreaming it: we will make it», Concluded Roberto Saviano, amidst the convinced applause of the Ariston audience, while Amadeus commented:» This is also the Sanremo Festival ».