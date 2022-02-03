“They were empowered to cover them with mud, but the mud did not manage to soil their example“. Roberto Saviano, with a long speech in Sanremo 2022, recalls the figures, the events and the obstacles encountered by Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, thirty years after the mafia massacres that killed the two magistrates in 1992. Underlining that”courage is always a choice“, while” silence favors the mafia and leaves those who fight it alone “.

Read also

The writer, author of ‘Gomorra’ warns: “Every time civil society and politics do not deal with the mafia, they create a silence that ends up favoring the mafias and hindering those who oppose them”, he accuses. “Perhaps an honest world will never exist, but no one prevents us from dreaming of it: we will succeed”, concludes Roberto Saviano, amidst the convinced applause of the Ariston audience, while Amadeus comments: “This is also the Sanremo Festival”.