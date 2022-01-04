Gianni Morandi at risk of exclusion from the next edition of the Sanremo Festival 2022. His song ‘Open all doors’, in fact, was partially published yesterday on social media. A video appeared on the singer’s Facebook page, which was later removed, in which Morandi himself appeared, together with DJ producer Mousse T, talking about the song written by Jovanotti that could be heard in the background. This is a violation of the Festival regulations.

Now the case is being examined by the artistic director Amadeus who, last year, had to deal with a similar situation, namely the publication on Instagram by mistake by Fedez of a few seconds of the song with which it should have been perform on the Ariston stage. In the latter case, Amadeus then decided not to apply the regulation, explaining that the duration of the video did not reveal the piece that maintained the novelty required by the regulation.