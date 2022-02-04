Mahmood & Blanco in first place, Elisa second and Gianni Morandi on the third step of the podiumin the ranking of the third evening of Sanremo 2022, determined by the vote on the Big 25 of the opinion poll jury (managed for the fourth consecutive year by Noto Sondaggi, like the jury of the Press Office), which accounted for 50%, and by televoting for the other 50%.

On the fourth Irama, on the fifth Sangiovanni, on the sixth Emma, ​​on the seventh Massimo Ranieri, on the eighth Fabrizio Moro, on the non-The Representative of the List, on the tenth Dargen D’Amico.

Following, in order of ranking: Michele Bravi, Ditonellapiaga and Rettore, Aka7even, Achille Lauro and Harlem Gospel Choir, Noemi, Rkomi, Matteo Romano, Iva Zanicchi, Giovanni Truppi, Highsnob and Hu, Giusy Ferreri, Le Vibrazioni, Yuman, Ana Mena and Tananai.