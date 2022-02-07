Donatella Rettore lashes out against the RAI leaders and Amadeus, accusing them of having had an eye on her colleague Gianni Morandi

Sanremo 2022 ended with the victory of Mahmood and Blanco but to unleash various accusations against the Festival and in particular against Amadeus and the Rai leaders is Donatella Rector. This year the famous singer sang on the Ariston stage together with Ditonellapiaga bringing their song to the stage ‘Chemistry’.

To unleash the Donatella’s anger however, it was the night the artists performed brought covers. Without any half term, the artist thus attacked the top management of Rai and the artistic director Amadeus talking about preferences and ‘stepchildren ‘.

The singer after finishing sixteenth gave an important interview to the Roman newspaper The messenger where he spoke of Giani Morandi. According to Donatella Rettore, in fact, her colleague would have had an eye on all the other competitors competing in Sanremo.

Targeted and pungent affirmations that the singer did not spare herself towards the great artist, Amadeus and also the whole Rai schedule. This important topic also created not a little tension during the press conference, unleashing the disappointment of the well-known conductor.

Sanremo 2022 Donatella Rettore lashes out against the Rai leaders

The fourth evening of the Sanremo Festival saw the beloved covers as protagonists. Gianni Morandi participated together with Jovanotti performing a medley of the famous songs’Girl’s eyes’‘A world of love ‘‘Think positive’ and finally ‘Lucky guy’.

Donatella Rector he explained that unlike her colleague, she could not choose the covers to sing, limiting herself to interpreting ‘No one can judge me’ together with Ditonellapiaga. “Children and stepchildren? Obviously yes. I am not an institution like Morandi and Jovanotti“Said the singer in the interview.

In addition, the Rector herself also commented on Gianni’s mistake in having mistakenly published the song on his Instagram profile. “If I post on Facebook or Instagram I take responsibility for it and I act accordingly. Not like those who first put on social networks a piece of song destined for Sanremo and then ‘oh, I was wrong, sorry, I’m a careless’ and so on. Come on” ends the singer.