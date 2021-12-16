During the final of Sanremo Giovani that was played last night, the three artists were selected who will join the 22 big names already announced on December 4th. Furthermore, during the final, Amadeus and the cast of the singers of Sanremo 2022 have revealed the titles of the songs in the competition.
For Sanremo 2022 Amadeus has decided to create a single competition, without separating the big give her Young people proposals.
Precisely for this reason, the final of Sanremo Young people, whose three winners will become part of the roster of singers in the competition from 1 to 5 February 2022.
During the event that took place in the Casino Theater of Sanremo, the big names announced on December 4th were welcomed by Amadeus and have unveiled i titles of the songs in competition at the most important singing festival in Italy.
Sanremo Giovani: the three finalists who will be among the big names
There were to be two, initially, the finalists of Sanremo Young to which the doors of the competition would open big, but at the press conference on Tuesday morning Amadeus had announced surprisingly that al Festival three young proposals would have access.
Thus, during the final, it aired on Rai Uno live from the Teatro del Casinò di Sanremo, they have won entry into the squad of the big names Yuman, Tananai And Matteo Romano.
The titles of their songs with which they will go up on the stage of theAriston I am Now and Here from Yuman, Sex Occasionally from Tananai And Viral from Matteo Romano.
The titles of the 22 big players
During the evening the titles of the other songs in the competition. The singers, greeted by Amadeus on stage, they revealed together with the conductor and artistic director of the Festival as the unpublished works that will debut between 1 and 5 February 2022 are entitled.
Emma: Every Time It Is Like This
Massimo Ranieri: Letter Beyond The Sea
Saint John: Butterflies
Iva Zanicchi: I want to love you
Achille Lauro: Sunday
Aka7even: Perfect So
Michele Bravi: Winter Of Flowers
Gianni Morandi: Open All Doors
Ana Mena: Two hundred thousand hours
Elisa: Or Maybe It’s You
Rkomi: Unsurpassed
Ditonellapiaga with Rector: Chemistry
Mahmood & Blanco: Chills
Giusy Ferreri: Honey
Giovanni Truppi: Your Father, My Mother, Lucia
Fabrizio Moro: It is you
Highsnob & Hu: Take care of yourself
Irama: Wherever you will be
The List Representative: Bye Bye
Noemi: I Love You I Can’t Say
Dargen D’Amico: Where You Dance
The Vibrations: Very, very much
Yuman: Now And Here
Tananai: Casual Sex
Matteo Romano: Viral
