During the final of Sanremo Giovani that was played last night, the three artists were selected who will join the 22 big names already announced on December 4th. Furthermore, during the final, Amadeus and the cast of the singers of Sanremo 2022 have revealed the titles of the songs in the competition.

For Sanremo 2022 Amadeus has decided to create a single competition, without separating the big give her Young people proposals.

Precisely for this reason, the final of Sanremo Young people, whose three winners will become part of the roster of singers in the competition from 1 to 5 February 2022.

During the event that took place in the Casino Theater of Sanremo, the big names announced on December 4th were welcomed by Amadeus and have unveiled i titles of the songs in competition at the most important singing festival in Italy.

Sanremo Giovani: the three finalists who will be among the big names

There were to be two, initially, the finalists of Sanremo Young to which the doors of the competition would open big, but at the press conference on Tuesday morning Amadeus had announced surprisingly that al Festival three young proposals would have access.

Thus, during the final, it aired on Rai Uno live from the Teatro del Casinò di Sanremo, they have won entry into the squad of the big names Yuman, Tananai And Matteo Romano.

The titles of their songs with which they will go up on the stage of theAriston I am Now and Here from Yuman, Sex Occasionally from Tananai And Viral from Matteo Romano.

The titles of the 22 big players

During the evening the titles of the other songs in the competition. The singers, greeted by Amadeus on stage, they revealed together with the conductor and artistic director of the Festival as the unpublished works that will debut between 1 and 5 February 2022 are entitled.

Emma: Every Time It Is Like This

Massimo Ranieri: Letter Beyond The Sea

Saint John: Butterflies

Iva Zanicchi: I want to love you

Achille Lauro: Sunday

Aka7even: Perfect So

Michele Bravi: Winter Of Flowers

Gianni Morandi: Open All Doors

Ana Mena: Two hundred thousand hours

Elisa: Or Maybe It’s You

Rkomi: Unsurpassed

Ditonellapiaga with Rector: Chemistry

Mahmood & Blanco: Chills

Giusy Ferreri: Honey

Giovanni Truppi: Your Father, My Mother, Lucia

Fabrizio Moro: It is you

Highsnob & Hu: Take care of yourself

Irama: Wherever you will be

The List Representative: Bye Bye

Noemi: I Love You I Can’t Say

Dargen D’Amico: Where You Dance

The Vibrations: Very, very much

Yuman: Now And Here

Tananai: Casual Sex

Matteo Romano: Viral

