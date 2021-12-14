After the announcement of the 22 big names competing at the next Sanremo, which took place last December 4, there were many, among the excluded artists, who expressed their disappointment at the decisions taken by the artistic director, Amadeus: above all, the message from the Jalisses. During today’s press conference, Amadeus replied to the duo’s protest, excluded from the Festival for the twenty-fifth consecutive year.

For Sanremo 2022, Amadeus has decided to pull out the ace from his sleeve: the rose of big competing for the next Festival in fact, it is among the most popular in recent years: a cast made up of the main protagonists of today’s music scene, together with true icons of Italian pop music, and which united can count as many as 280 platinum discs in terms of sales of their albums .

Despite the undeniable prestige of the list of big, there are many excluded people who have expressed their disagreement on the choices of the artistic director and conductor: in recent days the disappointment of the Jalisse, duo that after the victory a Sanremo 1997 he was no longer able to enter the race, being excluded, including this year, for twenty-five consecutive times.

Read also: Fiorello as Amadeus: no audience Sanremo

This morning, the rerun of Amadeus to the protests: at a press conference, to announce the final of Sanremo Young which will air tomorrow night on Rai Uno and from which the three finalists who will join the shortlist of the previously announced 22 big names will be selected, the conductor and artistic director of the Festival commented on the exclusions of Sanremo 2022.

Jalisse: excluded for 25 years

Last December 4th Amadeus, in connection with the Tg1 of 8 pm, he announced the names of the artists who would be part of the cast of Sanremo 2022.

For 22 artists who have been chosen to tread the stage of the Ariston Theater to the next Festival, there have been many more that have been discarded and among them there are also the Jalisse, duo that a Sanremo he managed to participate only in 1997, winning it with Rivers of words.

25 years have passed since the year of the triumph, in each of which i Jalisse they presented one of their songs that was duly discarded by the big squad, which is why in their profile Instagram, have decided to publicly comment on their umpteenth exclusion:

“Last year I wrote a long letter about the 24 consecutive exclusions of Jalisse from Festival of Sanremo. Rolling Stone and many other newspapers bounced the news, up to RTL 102.5 a few days ago … It might interest you: Sanremo, Amadeus presents AmaSanremo Today there are 25 tracks and 25 exclusions from Festival, but this time I let the people do the talking. The famous restart is not for everyone; we Jalisse we have no space on the staff of the Sanremo Festival, but you can talk about us and make quotes. What song did we submit this year for Sanremo 2022? A passage about the search for ourselves and what we need to remember to get back to who we were, title: “This is exactly what we lack“.”

Amadeus’ response

After more than a week from the controversy, the response of Amadeus to the Jalisse arrived this morning, during the press conference of the final of Sanremo Young people, which will go will take place tomorrow night on Rai One: