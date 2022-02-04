Achille Lauro is always ready to be talked about on the stage of the Ariston al Sanremo Festival. If in the first performance of the first evening he showed up shirtless wearing only a pair of leather pants with a lot of simulated live baptism, last night he became the protagonist of another gesture that he is making people discuss.

For her second performance she always chose a designer look Gucci with black python-effect leather jacket, satin pants, and Bvlgari jewels. The most eccentric garment was certainly the transparent shirt that seemed non-existent but which was revealed by the presence of the collar and buttons.

Definitely a more normal look than the one in which Lauro was used to in recent years but in the end of the song the singer became the protagonist of a gesture in the fullness of his style.

Source: Rai

Achille Lauro opens his pants on stage

On the last notes of his song “Sunday“He unbuttoned his shirt, opened the zip of his pants by putting his hand in his boxer shorts with a sly look.

Who knows what Lauro will have in store for us today when he sings the song “Sei bellissima” with Loredana Bertè. Then tomorrow he will go up on stage for the last time.

Certainly the gesture of being baptized on stage left enormous aftermath especially in the Catholic world. The bishop of SanremoMonsignor Antonio Suetta, had spoken of a show “painful“, Sure the singer has “Profaned the sacred signs of the Catholic faith, evoking the gesture of Baptism in an insipid and desecrating context”.

The Roman observatory called into question by Fiorello dismissed the matter with a few words: “We limit ourselves to observing that, wanting to be transgressive at all costs, the singer has referred to the Catholic imagination. Nothing new. There has not been a more transgressive message in history than that of the Gospel ”.