Sanremese, with a goal in each half, beats Vogherese 2-0 at the “Comunale” and thanks to this success in a direct match they are almost out of the playout zone, given that they have risen from fifteenth to twelfth place, with 25 points, on a par with Derthona, Pinerolo and Vogherese. For the third time in a row the Matuzians take full spoils at home without conceding any goals, bringing the points gained in the last four championship matches to 9 points. In the 29th minute Vassallo (signed at the end of December) scored the first goal of his career in the blue and white shirt, hitting the target from the spot after the referee had awarded a penalty for a foul in the area against Ibe. In the 26th minute of the second half Pietrelli evaded the offside tactic and signed a definitive peace of mind. On Sunday the Matuzians will experience another important survival clash at the “D'Albertas” stadium against Gozzano.