Sanremo – The new central striker of Sanremese is Giuseppe Tedesco, who scored twice in double figures with Altamura (12 goals) in the ’21-’22 tournament and with Molfetta and Varesina (11 goals) in ’22-’23. For coach Mattia Gori, he is another piece that reinforces the offensive department that can count on the physique and nastiness in front of goal of D’Antoni, on the technique and quality of Rocco and Giustarini and on the freshness of Camerino. «I am a striker who likes to play in depth, sacrifice and fight for every ball – explains Tedesco – After last season, a bit troubled, I am very hungry for revenge. The Sanremo team is among the most important and well-known in Serie D. With my new teammates we will try to win every game and give a lot of satisfaction to the fans». Born on February 14, ’97 in Altamura, Tedesco, 1.88 tall, is a striker with a great physique who knows how to assert himself in the area. Raised in the youth sector of Matera and Ternana, he then wore the jerseys of Pianese, San Nicolò, Vastese, Team Altamura, Foggia, Cerignola, Molfetta, Varesina, Prato and Santa Maria Cilento. In his career he has made over 200 appearances in D, scoring 46 goals.