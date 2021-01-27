The French pharmaceutical laboratory has not yet found a vaccine against Covid-19. Meanwhile, it will give a hand to its German opponent BioNTech to produce 125 million doses of its vaccine from July, at its factory in Frankfurt for the European Union. The agreement was concluded on Tuesday between the two firms.

Participate in the collective effort. That’s the argument given by Paul Hudson, Sanofi’s CEO, to justify this association. The French drug giant has been developing two vaccines and two treatments against Covid-19 for months. For now, without conclusive results in sight, the laboratory has decided to “participate in another way in the collective effort to quickly get out of this crisis”, explained Hudson in an interview with the newspaper ‘Le Figaro’.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday, January 26. Sanofi will use its factory in Frankfurt, Germany to package the vaccines that will be supplied by Pfizer-BioNTech. In fact, “this production site is close to the BioNTech headquarters, which makes things easier,” explained Hudson.

The task is not easy and requires to be done methodically. To package vaccines, not only a sterile environment is needed, but also a very low temperature. With this alliance, it is expected to put the accelerator on the delivery of some 100 million doses of such a coveted good. All are destined for the European Union.

[À LA UNE À 8H] Sanofi is going to lead Pfizer and BioNTech to produce the vaccine against Covid-19 and conditionner over 100 million doses destined for the European Union by the end of 2021, to Annoncé Paul Hudson, the director general du laboratoire français #AFP 3/5 pic.twitter.com/rrAmOg5lwp – Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) January 27, 2021

However, Sanofi has not lost confidence as it will continue to develop its vaccines. One, based on the technology of recombinant proteins that have been a great advance in the fight against viral diseases, and another based on Messenger RNA. As Hudson explained “this technology (of recombinant proteins) needs more time and we have a period of a few more months.” The laboratory expects to begin phase 3 after May to begin commercialization in the last half of 2021.

“Mobilize all production capacities”

This agreement supports the request for 600 million doses from the European Union and will make it “feasible”, said this Wednesday Agnès Pannier-Runacher, French minister delegate to the Industry in an interview with the channel France 2. “The objective is today to mobilize all European production capacities to increase vaccine production “.

In addition to this, the minister also explained that three manufacturers are going to produce vaccines at their facilities in France during the first half of the year: Recipharm, Delpharm and Fareva.

Other laboratories are going to join this device “because now we have greater visibility about the vaccines that work and about industrial capacities,” he concluded.

With Reuters

This article was adapted from its original in French