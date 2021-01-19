On the one hand, the French flag is struggling to put its own vaccine on the market. On the other hand, the national flagship Sanofi is once again illustrated by planning to reduce the workforce in its research and development activities. A major strategic contradiction, but one that does not surprise.

“This is how we are paying the price for several decades of financialization and the loss of our productive potential”, summarizes Nasser Mansouri. ” Angry “, the economist, a trade unionist at the CGT, notes that, while “This crisis proves to us every day how important research is, Sanofi decides to reduce the staff dedicated to it”. A “Absolute scandal! “ adds Frédéric Boccara, member of the PCF executive committee and of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (Cese). An illustration, continues the economist, of “Sanofi’s obsession with hitting jobs when it is the only way out, by judiciously linking research, production and distribution”. For him, the analysis is simple: “Sanofi has long chosen the accumulation of profit – like Pfizer and Moderna, whose market capitalization, a month after the announcement of the vaccine, jumped 21% for the first, 100% for the second – at detriment of the rest. “

Develop a “participatory socialism”

It is not only the internalized research of the large pharmaceutical groups which suffers from this deadly strategy. “Fundamental, public research, which works in the long term, has also suffered from the general weakening of the public sector”, explains Nasser Mansouri. A hunt for lower costs that is being done “On the backs of employees, of course, but also against the whole of society”.

Faced with such an observation, it is necessary to act on several scales, advocate progressive economists. First of all within companies, by strengthening the rights and powers of employees. This is the meaning of the model of “participatory socialism” defended by Thomas Piketty (1). The one “A new sharing of power, with a drastic reduction in the role of shareholders and a crucial strengthening of that of employees, effectively eliminating the search for profit at all costs”, recently confided the economist to Humanity. ” Concretely, he continued, this model provides for 50% of the voting rights for the representatives of elected employees and 50% for the shareholders. But, when a company increases in size, an individual shareholder alone cannot have more than 10% of this 50%, therefore no more than 5% of the voting rights. Because, as soon as we accumulate a certain capital, the company becomes something collective in which this so nt first of all the employees who are part of the governance and who set the objectives. “

The need for proactive public action

Indispensable to influence the strategy, the strengthening of the power of employees must be combined with proactive public action, notes Nasser Mansouri. “The state has legislative responsibility. It must set social, economic and environmental criteria and, as a matter of urgency, condition the public aid from which these groups happily benefit ”, insists the trade unionist. And in the Sanofi file “The State has not supported the company’s research policy and has never conditioned the public aid paid to a company which, in the midst of the crisis, distributed 3.9 billion euros in dividends to its shareholders and cut, at the same time, 1,700 jobs ”, explains Frédéric Boccara. Communist economist calls for a major national debate on the use of public money “So as not to leave the monopoly to companies, which are the only ones to decide on its use”.