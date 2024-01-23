Sanofi focuses on rare diseases and buys Inhibrx: 2.2 billion operation

The Sanofi group has acquired Inhibrxa company specialized in the development of new biological drugsfor almostthe 2.2 billion dollars. “This acquisition is in line with Sanofi's portfolio growth strategy, as well as integrating 30 years of know-how in the field of rare diseases and proven leadership in immunology and inflammation,” indicates the French group. Sanofi will thus add an active ingredient for the to its portfolio treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency – a disease that mainly affects i lungs and leads to the progressive deterioration of fabrics – “potentially the best in its pharmacotherapeutic class”, specifies the press release.

“Given our experience in the field of rare diseases and our growing presence in the field of autoimmune respiratory diseases”, this resource, a recombinant human protein called Inbrx-101“will fit perfectly with our desire to focus our research and development efforts on key areas of interest and address the unmet needs of patients with alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency and their communities”, commented Houman Ashrafian, head of research and development at Sanofi.

In detail, the group specifies that will acquire “all outstanding shares of Inhibrx at a price of $30.0 per share, representing a cash transaction valued at approximately $1.7 billion (on a fully diluted basis). Inhibrx shareholders are expected to receive an additional cash consideration of approximately $296 million. A new company, “New Inhibrx,” will retain businesses unrelated to Inbrx-101 and will also be capitalized with $200 million in cash.”

