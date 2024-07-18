Sanofi, behind the sale of the consumer division, a severe restructuring

Pharmaceutical giant Sanofi is preparing to separate itself from its over-the-counter drug business, including the popular Doliprane. As reported by the French newspaper Le Monde, this step represents a crucial stage in the great reorganization work orchestrated by its general manager, Paul Hudsoncausing great confusion among employees.

It is no coincidence that since his arrival at the helm of the pharmaceutical company in September 2019, Hudson has launched a large-scale clean-up operation and the upcoming exit of Opella from the Sanofi group is no coincidence at all. Despite being profitable, The consumer division, which represents about 12% of the company’s turnover, no longer reflects Hudson’s ambitions which now intends to focus the company’s efforts on innovative patented drugs. According to the CEO, these would be much more profitable, making the French pharmaceutical giant a world leader in immunology, a sector in which the group already boasts considerable success with its flagship drug, Dupixent.