InterviewSince she had children, Sanne Wallis de Vries (52) is a little less contrary than she used to be. On the Parade she can be seen in For my age, in which she celebrates the passing of the years. ‘I need it off my head, so no hair on my head thinking about pulling it tight,’ she says in our weekend magazine Mezza.
Nick Blokhuis
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Sanne #Wallis #Vries #left #world #children
Leave a Reply