It faces the thrilling fight for the league a new episode this weekend. The Atlético, after the football show of Montjuic and before the European visit to Bernabéu, seeks not to see its minimal disadvantage with respect to Barcelona and Madrid, even eliminate it … If your battle companions allow it. However, what seems like a fight for three is not far from admitting a surprise candidate. An Athletic just six points from the leadership that, precisely, visits the Metropolitan on Saturday (21.00, Movistar+).

The Biscayan team, which arrives in the capital after almost five months without knowing the defeat in the League – 16 days, the biggest streak since 1930 and the second best in its history – has added a new cash to the cause with which it intends to return to the Champions Champions a decade later: Maroan Sannadi. The African elephant, whose bars already knows San Mamés, excites the ‘Athleticzale’ parish and threatens Atlético.

Born in Vitoria between Moroccan roots –With whose national team has declared themselves selected above Spanish – back in 2001, its football career began in the Lakua neighborhood, whose club enjoys an agreement with Athletic, which allowed it to cool the rojiblanca shirt for the first time in technification sessions. After continuing with his formation in the Aurrera, in 2020 he joined the ranks of Ariznabarra, a classic of the capital in the extinct third. A season later, Alavés took his services and incorporated him into his second subsidiary, San Ignacio. The 16 goals of Sannadi in the newly released 3rd RFEF earned him to win the nickname that retains and opened the doors of the first Babazorro subsidiary, where he played two campaigns before leaving barakaldo.

In Vizcaya, the potential of this 192 centimeter forward and 78 kilos, with a corpulence and extraordinary force not exempt from quality exploded. The Alavés, aware of the growth of his footballer, renewed him until 2027 and raised his clause to twelve million euros. However, his performance in Lezama against Bilbao Athletic, accompanied by his last goal with the aurinegros, captivated Ernesto Valverde and caused the offensive of the Vizcaíno club in the final stretch of the winter market. Three million Then, Sannadi arrived in San Mamés.

The casual plague against Girona allowed him to enjoy his first 25 minutes in the cathedral, enough time to show credentials full of impetus, offensive capacity and fight for each ball and earn ownership in the next two days, the last of them, witness of his first goal with the red and white in the scandal win against Valladolid. The downturn of Guruzeta together with the brilliant appearance of Sannadi allow the parish ‘Athleticzale’ to excite themselves with a new striker who infects with his unbridled power to the entire stand.

Zero discrimination

The illusion of his first inclusion in the starting eleven was dirty by the racist insults he received in Cornellá, denounced by Iñaki Williams. While his brother, Nico, returns to the Metropolitan, stadium in which last season he suffered a similar episode, which caused a partial closing sanction finally annulled by appeal. In addition, precisely this Saturday the Zero discrimination dayan international day of awareness established by the United Nations. Among its intentions, that the prominence of the white elephant is due only to its bars on the grass of the mattress fief.