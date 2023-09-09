Sanna Marin | What the heck is the Tony Blair Institute? This is known about Marin’s washed-up think tank

HS pursued Sanna Marin and Tony Blair, but the interviews were not arranged due to the new work assignment.

What the Tony Blair Institute? was the collective question in Finland on Thursday, when the former prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) told about his intentions to join it as a strategic advisor.

Based on media information and the TBI Institute’s own information, the impression is created of a think tank operating with a broad agenda, reaching out in many directions and collecting money from many sources.

If the parliament gives Marin permission to give up his MP and join TBI, he will be just one of the many new recruits to the institute, which has swelled up like bun dough, the founder of which is the former Prime Minister of the British Labor Party Tony Blair.

However, Marin is a very visible recruit compared to many basic salarymen and from his appointment it was reported on the TBI website spectacularly with Blair’s catchphrases.

of TBI last published in the activity report in 2021 it was reported that a total of 337 people worked for the institute during that year. Now the institute’s payroll has TBI’s website by “more than 750 change makers”, i.e. more than doubled from a couple of years ago.

According to TBI, the individuals in question work in more than 30 countries “with the common goal of helping leaders build open, inclusive and prosperous” states for their citizens.

The average costs per employee at the institute in 2021 were around 98,000 euros per year. The director who earned the highest salary received an annual compensation of around 490,000 euros from the institute. Marin’s salary has not been announced.

“I would say that 120,000 euros a year would be the bottom line, and 200,000 euros would be right there and there. Now, however, it is a former prime minister, who is also an internationally respected and interesting person. The reward can therefore be considerably higher – and justifiably so,” he says For financial news recruitment consultant for recruitment company InHunt Jari Tourunen.

A year Founded at the end of 2016, TBI said its activities were focused on sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Britain, the United States and Eastern Europe.

Daily Mail magazine told at the end of last year, that TBI has also established a “lobby wing” with which it aims to influence in Brussels. The newspaper pointed out that Blair once opposed Britain’s departure from the EU.

It would be possible, but pure speculation, that Marin’s duties could be at least partially related to the EU. He has been a prominent figure in European politics in recent years.

TBI’s website did not reveal in more detail what work Marin could do for the institute, but it includes helping the political leaders of different countries in promoting reforms. The press release praised Marin’s ambition regarding climate change and digitalization, Marin’s role in Finland’s NATO membership, and his “progressive values”.

Marin did not respond to HS’s interview request on Friday. On the other hand, HS was told by TBI on Friday morning that the visit to the institute would not be possible and no interviews would be given. Interviewing Tony Blair was also not possible.

Britain’s in the media, there has been a lot of noise associated with Blair and his institute. A lot of attention has been paid to the fact that TBI had already agreed by 2018 for about ten million euros in consulting tasks with the Saudi Arabian oil dictatorship.

Cooperation with Saudi Arabia continued even after the country’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman a Saudi columnist was suspected of giving the order to Jamal Khashoggi dismemberment in 2018. According to the institute, it is working on Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 project, which aims, for example, to increase the country’s tourism and reduce the Saudis’ dependence on oil.

The Sunday Times told in August, that the cooperation has continued until these days. In the institute’s response to the newspaper, it was said that the institute had been worried about the “horrible crime”, but that “the relationship with Saudi Arabia is of critical strategic importance to the West”.

Reply for fraternizing with the Saudis, you can look for example in the one published by TBI in December of last year from the review, which raised concerns about the growing influence of China and Russia in the Middle East. In the introductory words, it was told in a warning tone how the President of China Xi Jinping and bin Salman have agreed on a “comprehensive strategic partnership”.

“The West must wake up to the growth of Russian and Chinese soft power in the Middle East. Both of them try to reduce the weight of Western countries. The West cannot afford to leave the Middle East,” the review states.

The emphasis on the Middle East suggests that the institute’s work is in some way a spiritual extension of Blair’s prime ministership, when he led Britain alongside the United States into the war against Iraq. The war is considered Blair’s biggest miscalculation.

It is noteworthy that the governments of Western countries have not severed their relations with rich Saudi Arabia either. President of the United States Joe Biden met with bin Salman last year and Britain’s conservative prime minister Rishi Sunak has invited him to visit this fall.

US President Joe Biden gives Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a friendly fist salute in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in July 2022.

Financial Times magazine told in 2016, how Blair had earned millions of euros from his cooperation with the authoritarian rulers of Kazakhstan, for example, through his Tony Blair Associates consulting firm, which has since been closed.

Blair’s institute also made headlines in connection with the war in Ukraine, when it turned out that the Russian president Vladimir Putin a billionaire who is part of the close circle and got rich from the fertilizer business Moshe Kantor, had collaborated with TBI. When Britain placed Kantor on the embargo list, the relationship was dissolved.

In its annual review, TBI said that Kantor’s support to the institute had corresponded to the annual salary of two employees and that the money had been used “to oppose extremism and anti-Semitism”. Kantor, who lives in Britain, has Forbes magazine by $11.3 billion in assets.

of the TBI Institute the website shows no signs of fuss, but of the ambitious goals of the “global change” institute. TBI says that it focuses, for example, on promoting the technological revolution.

The website has reports, reviews and opinions, which aim to answer, for example, the following questions – which also occupy many other think tanks:

How to avoid resistance to emission-free climate policy? How to make the voices of moderate Muslims heard under the pressure of radical Islamists?

How to build better relations between post-Brexit Britain and the EU? How can a pan-African plan harness the potential of artificial intelligence?

The institute also works on issues related to Africa that have a direct impact on Europe. The 2021 activity report describes, for example, work aimed at alleviating poverty and political instability in the Sahel region.

Profit the non-targeted institute’s turnover in 2021 was around 75 million euros. After administrative expenses and taxes, the institute’s operations were EUR 17 million plus.

TBI says that it cooperates with a wide variety of authoritative entities, for example the UN Development Program, the University of Oxford, the Muslim World Federation, the African Agency for Infectious Diseases and the Rockefeller Foundation.

Financially, the institute has been supported by, for example, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the African Development Bank, the US Development Cooperation Agency USAID and many governments, companies and foundations.

